St. John Bosco’s dream and the Fatima solution

By Fr. Andrew Apostoli –

One of the saints who foretold the great religious events of the 20th century was Saint John Bosco, the founder of the Salesians of Don Bosco. He was very devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary, especially under her title Mary Help of Christians. He was known for his prophetic dreams in which God revealed things that would happen in the future. Perhaps the most famous dream foretold the great struggle that the Catholic Church would endure in the 20th century. In this dream he saw the Catholic Church represented as a great wooden ship caught in a tremendous storm at sea with wind and waves pounding against it, threatening to destroy it. Surrounding the ship of the Church were smaller boats that represented the faithful who were loyal to the Holy Father. In addition, opposing the ship of the Church was a large enemy fleet whose ships had canons and battering rams that attempted to destroy the ship of the Catholic Church. In this desperate moment of storm and battle, all of a sudden two columns emerged from the sea. At the top of the higher column was the Blessed Sacrament. At the top of the lower column was the Blessed Mother. When Saint John Bosco, who lived in the 19th century, explained his dream to others, he commented: “I foresee that some of the greatest trials in the Catholic Church’s history await her in the next century. God is giving only two means to defend His Church. The first is devotion to Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament. The second is devotion to Our Blessed Lady.”

The six apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima at the beginning of the 20th century gave the Church and the world the devotion to her Immaculate Heart, including the request for the daily Rosary as a solution for peace. Fatima also gives us the devotion to Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament, emphasized in the third angel apparition of the Angel of Peace in 1916. With this Eucharistic element, the Fatima message gives us the solution in terms of the prophetic vision Saint John Bosco saw for our times. Let us look closely at this very important third angel apparition.

Fall of 1916

This third apparition occurred at the Cabeco where the angel had appeared to the three shepherd children for the first time in the spring of 1916. The children were praying, with their heads to the ground, the Pardon Prayer that the angel had taught them. When they looked up they saw the angel again. He was holding in his left hand a chalice and over it was a Eucharistic Host. Drops of Jesus’ Precious Blood were falling from the Host into the chalice. Then, leaving the chalice and Host suspended in the air, the angel knelt down beside the children. They all bowed profoundly before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament with their foreheads to the ground. It was then that the angel taught the children another prayer called The Angel Prayer.

Oh most Holy Trinity, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit,

I adore You profoundly. I offer You the most precious

Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ,

present in all the tabernacles of the world,

in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifference

by which He is offended.

By the infinite merits of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

and Immaculate Heart of Mary,

I beg the conversion of poor sinners.

After this time of Eucharistic adoration, the angel rose and took the Host and chalice into his hands and he offered the Eucharist to the children as Holy Communion. He gave the consecrated Host to Lucia who had already received her First Holy Communion. He then allowed Francisco and Jacinta to drink directly from the chalice and this was their First Holy Communion. As he gave them Holy Communion, the angel spoke these powerful words: “Take and drink the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, horribly outraged by ungrateful men. Make reparation for their crimes and console your God.”

The angel then once again bowed down to the ground, repeating three times the prayer he had taught them: “Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore you profoundly …” Even the children were overwhelmed by a supernatural atmosphere so that they, too, prostrated themselves and repeated the prayer three times. Lucia commented that this experience was quite intense, so much so that the souls of the children were filled with peace and happiness. After praying, the angel left the children. The mission of the Angel of Peace to prepare the children for the apparitions of Our Lady was now over.

Learning From the Third Angel Apparition

This relatively brief apparition can teach us much to help us in our own Eucharistic devotion, whether it be to help us assist at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass more fervently, or to thank Jesus after receiving Him in Holy Communion with greater personal love, or adoring Him as our God, our Savior and our Friend, when we spend time with Him during Eucharistic adoration. What the angel taught the children should inspire us greatly.

This Angel Prayer teaches us to make reparation for offenses against the Lord in the Most Blessed Sacrament and how He rightly deserves to be worshipped. Reparation is important, because by it we tell the Lord we love Him and that we want to make up for the offenses that He endures in His Eucharistic presence. The angel specified three such offenses. First, there were outrages which occur when people desecrate the Blessed Sacrament by acts of dishonor, disgrace, and ill treatment towards Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. An example of such an outrage would be profaning Jesus’ presence in a Black Mass. Next the angel mentioned sacrileges which occur when we receive the Lord in the state of mortal sin which makes us unworthy to receive Him into our hearts. Indifference occurs when people show disrespect in Church by neglect of the Lord’s presence through our own fault. The prayer ends with a statement of hope, namely that through the infinite merits of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the abundant merits of the Immaculate Heart of Mary we plead for the conversion of those who commit these sins.

We can also learn from the words the angel spoke to the children when he gave them Holy Communion. He told them that the Eucharistic Body and Blood of the Lord had been horribly outraged by ungrateful men. We have seen some examples of these outrages. He goes on to encourage them to make reparation for these sins, which is necessary so that these sinners may receive God’s pardon and be brought back to the state of sanctifying grace. This would be absolutely necessary for their salvation.

Finally he tells the children: “Console your God.” These words should inspire us to love Him even more. God looks for those who will console Him for the offenses of those who hurt Him. The Bible tells us that at the time of Sodom and Gomorra, if there were 10 holy people, those cities would have been spared from destruction. That is how important reparation is in our times.

St. John Bosco foresaw the times in which we live; Our Lady brought us the solution, when these times began. Let us attach ourselves to the two pillars — devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and devotion to the Blessed Mother — and help bring the ship of the Church into safe waters. The message of Fatima tells us what to do.